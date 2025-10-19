Lionel Messi close to new with Inter Miami contract

Argentine forward Lionel Messi is close to extending his contract with US club Inter Miami, Report informs, citing renowned insider Fabrizio Romano.

Negotiations between the parties over a new deal are progressing positively and are expected to be finalized in the coming days.

According to the source, the 38-year-old player is fully focused on Inter Miami and wishes to continue his career with the club.

Messi's current contract with Inter Miami runs until December 31, 2025.