Lionel Messi close to new with Inter Miami contract
Football
- 19 October, 2025
- 17:51
Argentine forward Lionel Messi is close to extending his contract with US club Inter Miami, Report informs, citing renowned insider Fabrizio Romano.
Negotiations between the parties over a new deal are progressing positively and are expected to be finalized in the coming days.
According to the source, the 38-year-old player is fully focused on Inter Miami and wishes to continue his career with the club.
Messi's current contract with Inter Miami runs until December 31, 2025.
