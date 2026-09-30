Liechtenstein coach: Azerbaijan are favorites for the match

Liechtenstein head coach Konrad Fünfstück has named Azerbaijan as the favorites for their upcoming UEFA Nations League group-stage match, according to Report

"It has been three days since our previous match. Before coming here, we played Malta. We are looking forward to tomorrow's game. We prepared the way we wanted to. We will do our best to achieve a good result," the 45-year-old coach said at a press conference in Baku.

Fünfstück said he had studied the Lithuania–Azerbaijan match, which ended 1–1, and described the hosts as the favorites, highlighting their quality players in midfield and attack.

"There are Champions League players in the Azerbaijan squad. Liechtenstein is one of the smallest countries in the world. The opponent are the favorites, but we are ready to do everything we can," the coach added.

The Azerbaijan–Liechtenstein Group 2, League D UEFA Nations League match will be played tomorrow at 20:00 Baku time (GMT+4) at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.