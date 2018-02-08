Latvia-Azerbaijan match stadium unveiled

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ The match between the national football teams of Latvia and Azerbaijan on June 9 will be held at Skonto Stadium in Riga.

The head coach of Latvian national team Alexander Starkov told Report. According to him, the match will be held at the Skonto stadium in Riga.

63-year-old specialist said that the official disclosure will be given after the technical issues are resolved: "There is no agreement with the stadium yet. But in my opinion this is a technical issue. There is no other reason. The match will probably be at Skonto Stadium”.

Notably, the last two matches out of three of the Azerbaijan national team with Latvia were held at Skonto Stadium.