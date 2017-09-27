Champions League II round last matches start today

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Champions League II round will end with today's 8 games.

Report informs, the first match of the day will be between Azerbaijan's Qarabag and Italian Roma in Baku.

The remaining 7 matches will start at the same time. Final match will be played between Spanish FC Atletico and England's Chelsea of Group C. Turkish referee Cüneyt Çakır will manage the final match.

Winner of opening games Russian club CSKA and England's Manchester United of Group A will meet today. Finally, first round winner Sporting of Portugal and Spanish FC Barcelona will play in Group D.

Champions League, II round

27 September

Group A

22:45. Basel (Switzerland) - Benfica (Portugal)

22:45. CSKA (Russia) - Manchester United (England)

Points: Manchester United - 3, CSKA - 3, Basel - 0, Benfica - 0.

Group B

22:45. PSG (France) - Bayern München (Germany)

22:45. Anderlecht (Belgium) - Celtic (Scotland)

Points: Bayern München - 3, PSG - 3, Celtic - 0, Anderlecht - 0.

Group C

22:45. Atletico (Spain) - Chelsea (England)

20:00. Qarabag (Azerbaijan) - Roma (Italy)

Points: Chelsea - 3, Roma - 1, Atletico - 1, Qarabag - 0.

Group D

22:45. Sporting (Portugal) - Barcelona (Spain)

22:45. Juventus (Italy) - Olympiakos (Greece)

Points: Barcelona - 3, Sporting - 3, Juventus - 0, Olympiakos - 0.

Notably, start time of the games is shown in Baku time.