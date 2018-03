Last games of Azerbaijani referees in Antalya named

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Training camp of Azerbaijani football referees in Antalya wraps up today.

Report informs, referring to web site of Professional Football League, our referees will take stage at 6 matched on last day of training process.

FIFA referees Aliyar Aghayev, Rahim Hasanov and Omar Pashayev took rest. Emin Nagibeyov will manage the game between Ukrainian “Stal” with national player Pavel Pashayev in the team and Romanian “Tirgu Mures”.

24 January

“Honved” (Hungary) – “Botev” (Bulgaria)

Referees: Ziya Nasirov, Javanshir Yusifov, Elshad Abdullayev

“Gaz Metan” (Romania) – “Szeged” (Hungary)

Referees: Ingilab Mammadov, Joshgun Hasanov, Akif Amirali

“Yagellonia” (Poland) – “Panduri” (Romania)

Referees: Orkhan Mammadov, Rza Mammadov, Jamil Guliyev

“Karpaty”, reserve team (Ukraine) – “Akzhayik” (Kazakhstan)

Referees: Gorkhmaz Eldarov, Vusal Ganbarov, Namig Huseynov

“Karpaty” (Ukraine) – “Almalik” (Uzbekistan)

Referees: Nahid Khasiyev, Mehman Mahmudov, Vagif Musayev

“Stal” (Ukraine) – “Tirgu Mures” (Romania)

Referees: Emin Nagibeyov, Zeynal Zeynalov, Rahil Ramazanov