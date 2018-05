Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Khazar-Lankaran football club has officially separated its ways with three players. Report informs referring to the club's website, they are Vanderson Scardovelli, Tyego de Jesus and Fernando Gabriel.

Contracts with Brazilian players were terminated by the mutual agreement.

Khazar Lankaran thanked them for their service to the club and wished them success in their future careers.