'Khazar-Lankaran' declares removal of FIFA transfer ban

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Transfer ban against 'Khazar-Lankaran' FC by FIFA removed, Report was told by Ramil Jahangirov, Club's Foreign Affairs Manager.

According to him, transfer window closed for 'Khazar-Lankaran' during 2 periods already opened at FIFA TMS (Transfer Matching System). After this, club can register international transfers in this system. At the same time, internal transfers are also permitted to be documented at AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) and Professional Football League.

However, penalty, imposed to club by FIFA on complaint of foreign players, remains unpaid. R.Jahangirov stated that they try to pay the penalty in installments.

Notably, due to FIFA's transfer ban 'Khazar-Lankaran' FC could carry out transfer neither in winter nor summer transfer window in 2015.