Keshla head coach: Rauf Aliyev wants to sign half year contract

Baku.11 January. REPORT.AZ/ The reason for protraction of contract signing between footballer of Azerbaijan national team Rauf Aliyev and Keshla club has been clarified.

Report informs, new head coach of Keshla Yuri Maximov told reporters.

He said the leadership of the club and trainers look forward for the return of 29-year-old striker.

“We have a good opinion about Rauf Aliyev. Though there is certain discord due to his transfer without permission to Albanian club in summer and leaving the club in difficult circumstances. From other side, Aliyev seeks to sign half year contract while we want for for longer period. There are some nuances. Everything depends on himself. We want to see Rauf in our team. We will solve the issue.”

Rauf Aliyev has recently left Albanian club Kukesi. In accordance with rules, he can’t transfer to the third club. Aliyev should either return to Keshla or play in the country with spring-autumn system of championship.