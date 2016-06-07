"Karabakh" to hold a friendly match with Russian vice-champion

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Garabagh's opponent in the second friendly meetingduring training camp in Austria determined.

Report informs referring to the club's official website, Aghdam team will come face to face with vice-champion of Russia "Rostov".

The meeting will take place on June 28. Earlier, the "Karabakh" in the first test match will play with Austrian team "Vakker".

Notably, "Rostov" coach is Kurban Berdiyev.

Both clubs will compete in the Champions League 2016-2017 season.