"Kapaz" FC will sign player from Iran

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Brazilian player Dario Federico joined “Kapaz” trainings. Team’s manager Shahin Diniyev told Report.

He told that 26-year-old midfielder came to training camp later than teammates due to his father’s health issue: “Dario will go nowhere unless big loss in his family happens. 3-4 months ago he asked his salary ahead of time to pay father’s treatment charges”.

S.Diniyev also commented on rumors that the player doesn’t want to play in “Kapaz” under his leadership: “All these are void and groundless talks. They were telling, he wouldn’t come. And what happened?”

The manager also told they are going to sign Azerbaijan national U21 player Ali Nuri: “I think necessary papers will be submitted in coming days and we will sign official contract”.

Notably, Iranian “Fulad Khuzestan” was Ali Nuri’s last club. He attended national U21 team’s winter training camp in Antalya, Turkey.