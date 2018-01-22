Kapaz refuses to participate in 2018/2019 European Cups

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Kapaz FC refused to participate in the 2018/2019 European Cups.

Report informs referring to the Ganja city club.

Management of the club, which ceased competing in the Azerbaijani Cup in the current season and taking the last, 8th place with 7 points in the Azerbaijan Premier League (APL), did not intend to apply to the AFFA Licensing Group to participate in continental tournaments.

Another club, not applying for participation in the European Cups next season, is Sabail. The debutant of the Premier League cannot participate in the Euro Cups in 2018/2019 due to the absence in three seasons in various leagues of the national championships.

Notably, AFFA Licensing Group Head Elchin Mammadov told Report on January 18 that not all of the APL clubs had applied for participation in the European Cups next season.