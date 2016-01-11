'​Kapaz' FC bids one more footballer's farewell

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Kapaz FC, which had started the training camp in Yevlakh, bid one more footballer's farewell.

Report informs according to the club website, on the mutual agreement the Club said goodbye to Ukrainian legionnaire Alexander Sitnik.

In 17 games this season, the striker scored two goals in the square. He excelled in the away games of Gabala and Sumgait.

Kapaz FC has bidden Rashad Eyyubov's, Maharram Huseynov's, Murad Agakishiyev's and Ziyabil Mammadov's farewell earlier.