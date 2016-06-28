 Top
    'Kapaz' club sent a letter of protest to 'Dacia'

    Azerbaijan's Mardakan settlement presented as a place of Armenian origin

    Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ 'Kapaz' football club has protested over the information on the official website of Moldovan Dacia, which is the rival at Champions League I qualifying round.

    Report informs, Moldovan club's official website presented Mardakan settlement - location of 'Dalga Arena' in Baku, where the match will be held - as a place of Armenian origin.

    The team of Ganja city has expressed its dissatisfaction on the issue and sent a letter to the opposite party.

    Notably, 'Kapaz' - 'Dacia' match will start at 20:00 Baku time.

