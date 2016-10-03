Kamran Aghayev: I don't want to differentiate penalty episode - INTERVIEW

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Goalkeeper of Azerbaijani national football team Kamran Aghayev answered questions of Report News Agency after his match at the Portuguese championship 7th round match, which Boavista FC defeated Moreirense 2:0.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper, who saved a penalty in the middle of first half, shared his impressions of the victory...

- I'm happy to won the first victory for Boavista. We won home match. I think that we will have more such victories. I wish success to our team in the future matches.

- Have you seen a different attitude than the previous match after overcoming penalty at Moreirense match?

- This is football. Everybody accepted saving the penalty normal. The main thing was to win, we did it. I don't want to differentiate penalty and other episodes. The match lasts 90 minutes. We only try to do best...

- After a serious mistake at the 3rd goal episode of Porto at the end of first official match, did confidence of coach Erwin Sanchez was called into question...

- I came here to play football and gain a result. Everything may occur in great football. We play for this team as the coach is familiar with us. He had enough information about me and therefore, invited me to the team. However, it wasn't easy to get adapted to the team in a short time. The match with Porto was unfortunate for me. I've suffered three goals. We played well at the second match and won. I don't want to differentiate any episode.

- Can we consider you as a first team member?

- Like everyone else, I also have been respected as a player. Perhaps, some ideas formed after the first game. Everything may happen during a match. No one is guaranteed against anything. But the current situation is not bad. If only no injury occurred.

- What do you expect from the match with Norway?

- Today I will return to Azerbaijan. I will be in the camp of the national team. We must to do our best for the national team. It is unknown whether I will play. If I play, I am ready to do my best.