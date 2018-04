Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Italian Juventus has refused to sell Paul Pogba to England's Manchester United for 120 mln. EUR.

Report informs citing Sky Sport Italia, Napoli forward Gonzalo Higuain's possible transfer to Turin team is not related to possibility of Pogba's sale.

Last season French midfielder scored 8 goals in Italian championship 35 matches and made 12 assists.