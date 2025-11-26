Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Jeyhun Bayramov watches Napoli - Qarabag match from stadium in Naples

    Football
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 09:10
    Jeyhun Bayramov watches Napoli - Qarabag match from stadium in Naples

    On the sidelines of the official visit to Italy, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the accompanying delegation had an opportunity to attend the UEFA Champions League match between Qarabag and Napoli in Naples, the MFA said on X, Report informs.

    "A proud moment showcasing Azerbaijan's strong presence in European football and supporting our national champions on the international stage," reads the statement.

    On his part, Bayramov also shared a post on X regarding the match: "An inspiring atmosphere and a meaningful opportunity to support Qarabag FK as they proudly represent Azerbaijan on the European stage. Following the match, together with the President of Qarabag FK, Tahir Gozal, greeted our players and expressed appreciation for their determined performance against one of Europe's strongest clubs, Napoli. I wished them continued success in the upcoming games."

    Ceyhun Bayramov Neapolda "Napoli" - "Qarabağ" qarşılaşmasını stadiondan izləyib
    Джейхун Байрамов посмотрел на стадионе в Неаполе матч "Наполи" - "Карабах"

