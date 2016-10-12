Javid Gurbanov elected President of Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ The National Olympic Committee has today hold a meeting to elect a new President to the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation.

Spokeswoman for the Ministry of Youth and Sports Samaya Mammadova told Report, the meeting participants elected the Javid Gurbanov, Chairman of "Azerbaijan Railways” Closed Joint Stock Company" the head of the federation.

The meeting was attended by the Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov and other officials. Notably, former president of the federation was the Transport Minister Ziya Mammadov.