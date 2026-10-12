Children's football is the future of Azerbaijani football, AFFA Secretary General Jahangir Farajullayev said at the presentation of the new match.affa.az website and the AFFA.istedadlar social media project.

According to Report, he noted that important steps were being taken in the country to develop children's and youth football.

"This is particularly relevant to the U-15 World Cup and the new 10,000-seat training centre being built in connection with the tournament, which will be made available for children's football. Construction work at the centre is ongoing, and the arena meets the most modern standards," Farajullayev said.

The secretary general also highlighted the importance of the Eyeball project. "The project has identified 2,000 talented children. The analytical data collected helps coaches develop individual training plans for young footballers. This initiative has also received high praise from UEFA, and many local clubs are already using the system," he noted.

Farajullayev added that the new digital platforms would have a positive impact on children's motivation. "The new websites and social media resources are aimed at increasing interest in children's football. Seeing themselves featured on these platforms inspires children even more to pursue their dreams of becoming professional footballers. The revived Schoolchildren's Cup tournament has also been very well received. Starting next year, we plan to change the format of the competition and raise it to the level of an international tournament," he said.

He noted that these efforts were intended to help children grow into footballers capable of proudly representing the national team in the future.

"Children's football is the future of Azerbaijani football. I am confident that players who are now 14, 15 and 16 years old will form a strong national team in the future," the AFFA secretary general concluded.