Italian media: Qarabag FC purchases Italian striker for EUR 900,000

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Another player on “Qarabag” FC transfer list has been named.

Report informs referring to Tuttomercatoweb, this is Nicola Citro, striker of Serie B club “Trapani”.

The club offered 3-year contract with annual salary of EUR 900,000 to Citro called “Messi of Fishano”. 29-year-old forward can also be signed by “Benevento” close to Serie A. But the player is more positive towards attractive offer of “Qarabag” club.

Notably, Nicola Citro ended 2016/2017 season with 5 goals, 3 assists, 2 yellow and 1 red cards.