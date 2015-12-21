In 55 years 'Real Madrid' scores 10 goals second time

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Gareth Bale scored four times as Real Madrid came from behind to beat nine-man Rayo Vallecano 10-2 in a wild game at the Santiago Bernabeu to close the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to two points, Report informs.

Atletico missed the chance to move clear at the top on their own as they had captain Gabi sent-off in a 1-0 defeat at Malaga. Barca have a game in hand as they weren't in La Liga action this weekend after sealing the Club World Cup with a 3-0 win over River Plate in Japan earlier in the day.