Investigation starts on fixed match in Armenia

President of Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) Ruben Hayrapetyan has appealed to the National Security Service (MNS) in connection with the incident.

Report informs citing the Aysor, a criminal case has already been filed on the manipulation of the outcome of football matches. An adviser to chairman of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Armenia Sona Truzyan said MNS gave the case to the IC: "Armenian Football Federation President Ruben Hayrapetyan has appealed to the MNS immediately after receiving the report from UEFA”.

Notably, UEFA has issued a report on fixed match between Lori and Erebuni (5: 0), which was held within the 12th round of the I division of Armenia championship on October 20, 2017. The relevant documents were sent to FFA for investigation.