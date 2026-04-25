Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Inter to trigger €15M clause to sign Akanji from Man City: Romano

    Football
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 15:53
    Inter to trigger €15M clause to sign Akanji from Man City: Romano

    Inter will activate the buy clause to sign Manuel Akanji on a permanent deal from Man City, football insider Fabrizio Romano said, Report informs.

    "€15m fee to Manchester City and formal steps to follow next month, Akanji is also already committed to his future at Inter. Deal never in doubt with Inter prepared to officially proceed," Romano said on social media.

    Fabrizio Romano Manuel Akanji Inter Milan Manchester City
    "İnter" Manuel Akanjini "Mançester Siti"dən tam transfer edəcək

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