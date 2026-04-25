Inter to trigger €15M clause to sign Akanji from Man City: Romano
Football
- 25 April, 2026
- 15:53
Inter will activate the buy clause to sign Manuel Akanji on a permanent deal from Man City, football insider Fabrizio Romano said, Report informs.
"€15m fee to Manchester City and formal steps to follow next month, Akanji is also already committed to his future at Inter. Deal never in doubt with Inter prepared to officially proceed," Romano said on social media.
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