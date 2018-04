Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Inter Baku has signed a new contract with the first team manager Zaur Svanadze.

The 59-year-old Georgian expert has told Report.

He said the contract will expire at the end of the 2017/2018 season. Zaur Svanadze said that there is no change in coaching staff.

Notably, Z.Svanadze replaced Kakhaber Tsakhadze in the post of manager of Inter club in June 2015. His contract with the capital city club ended in June.