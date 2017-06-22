Inter Baku international player comments on Europa League chances of his current and former clubs

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I have no information about Mladost FC, but I've heard it's a good team".

Player of Inter Baku FC Adrian Scarlatache told Report.

The 31-year-old full-back estimated chances with Serbia to win European League's first qualifying round as equal.

The Romanian player shared his views on FC Astra Giurgiu, which is potential rival to Zira. Winning Romanian championship in the squad of FC Astra in the 2015-2016 season, Scarlatache said that his former club is not as strong as before: "In my opinion, if Zira plays with passes, it will be difficult for Astra. Also, several best players left the team this year. Astra is not as strong as last year. Zira has a good chance to qualify for the stage".

Notably, Inter's first match with Serbian FC Mladost will be held on June 29 in Serbia, home match a week later. If Zira defeats Luxembourg Differdange FC, it will meet Astra in the second qualifying round of the Europa League. The legs of this round will be held on July 13 and 20.