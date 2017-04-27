“Inter” Baku appoints new chairman to observation council

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ New chairman of Observation Council of “Inter” Baku professional football club was appointed.

Report informs referring to club’s website, this person is member of AFFA Executive Committee and president of Azerbaijan Futsal Federation Zaur Akhundov.

Recently AFFA took over club’s management in accordance with the agreement with International Bank of Azerbaijan. Ramiz Maliyev appointed by AFFA as representative in the club will execute duties of executive director.

Notably, German citizen Johann Engberg was former head of “Inter” Observation Council.