Igor Tudor sacked by Juventus after seven months in charge

Igor Tudor has been dismissed as Juventus head coach after 24 games in charge, Report informs via The Athletic.

The 47-year-old's last game was a 1-0 loss to Lazio on Sunday, leaving the side in eighth in Serie A. The defeat followed a 2-0 defeat in the league against Como and a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The loss extended Juventus' winless streak in all competitions to eight games, having followed up three consecutive season-opening wins with five straight draws and then three defeats.

Ivan Javorcic, Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci, members of Tudor's backroom staff, have also left the club.

Tudor was appointed in March, replacing Thiago Motta who only lasted nine months at the helm of the Turin-based club.

Juventus finished fourth in the Italian top-flight that season after only losing one of their remaining games under Tudor, but finished without a trophy. General manager Damien Comolli confirmed the head coach would stay in his role for the 2025-26 season in June, but Juventus have not won a match since September.

After making 174 appearances over nine years and two league titles (2002, 2003) with Juventus as a player, Tudor began his coaching career with Croatian side Hajduk Split in 2013. He has since had spells at PAOK, Karabukspor, Galatasaray, Udinese before rejoining the Turin-based side as part of Andrea Pirlo's coaching staff in 2020. After leaving at the end of that season, Tudor coached at Hellas Verona, Marseille and Lazio.

Juventus return to action when they host Udinese in Serie A on Wednesday. Massimo Brambilla, who coaches the club's reserve team Juventus Next Gen in Serie C, will take interim charge of the side.