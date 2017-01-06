Trabzonspor manager decided on player Ramil Sheydayev’s future

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Head coach of Turkish club Trabzonspor Ersun Yanal decided on future of Azerbaijani national player Ramil Sheydayev.

Report informs referring to haber61.net, 46-year-old specialist told club management that he doesn’t want the young player in his team. He finds more expedient to send the 21-year-old player on loan and check his performance.

Notably, the player who currently trains apart of the team in Trabzonspor’s facilities is in the spotlight of Samsunspor and other teams of Turkish first league. ‘Maroon-and-blues’ will decide on future of Sheydayev after examining all offers.