Copenhagen manager: We'll do our best to win a license to group stage

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ “We are a team that has history and experience at Euro Cups. Even though we do not have new players, we can achieve what we want. In the previous stage matches with Vardar, we saw that we could handle this task.”

Report informs, head coach of Denmark’s Copenhagen FC. Stale Solbakken said at a press conference held prior to the return match in the play-off stage of the Champions League with Qarabag.

According to the 49-year-old specialist, in case Copenhagen does not defeat Qarabag, the club will continue its fight in the group round of Europa League: “We will do our best to win the license to the group stage. For now, this is the only thing we think about.”

Notably, the return match between Copenhagen and Qarabag will be held at the Parken stadium in the Danish capital on August 23. The match will start at 22:45 Baku time. The previous match in Baku last week ended with Qarabag’s victory (1:0).