Head coach of Azerbaijani national team watched game of the rival

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Head coach of the Azerbaijani national football team Robert Prosinečki followed the next match.

Report informs citing the official website of AFFA, Croatian specialist watched the game of Ukraine-Northern Ireland in Group C in Lyon.

The meeting ended with victory of Northern Ireland, which will be included in the same group with the national team of Azerbaijan in the FIFA World Cup 2018 tournament.

Before this Robert Prosinečki watched the Spain-Czech Republic meeting, which ended with the victory of Spain with a score of 1: 0.

Rival of Azerbaijani team will be the Czech Republic.