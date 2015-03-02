Head coach of Azerbaijani club went for probation in Portugal

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Head coach of the 'AZAL' football club Tarlan Akhmedov went to the camp of the club "Paços de Ferreira". Report informs, 44-year-old went to Portugal for training, under the terms of coaching license category PRO.

Ahmadov has already met with the coach Paulo Fonseca and coaching body club "Pacos de Ferreira". Azerbaijan coach visited the museum of the club and watched the workouts main and back part of the club. He also familiarized with the club's academy.

Today T.Ahmadov will review at the stadium the match between "Paços de Ferreira", located on the 8th place of the list, and "Belenenses".

Tarlan Akhmedov will return home on March 3 and will lead his team in the match of 1/4 finals of the country against "Neftchi" FC.