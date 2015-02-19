Gurur Gunal : UEFA carries heavy burden of injustice to 'Karabakh FC' to the pages of history - INTERVIEW

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ A lawyer of Azerbaijani football club "Karabakh", Gurur Gaye gave an interview to Report News Agency.

- UEFA Appeals Committee confirmed that the Czech referee team made a mistake by not considering "Karabakh"s goal as a score in the match between "Karabakh" with Italian "Inter" club in the European Champions League. However, the decision is not posted on the official site of UEFA yet. What is the reason for that?

- I do not know the reason for this either. However, everyone obviously saw and agreed that the referee made a mistake while evaluating the episode, but they said that it will not cause to the cancellation of the decision on re-playing of the match and the offside episode and it will be considered like a referee's mistake and the referees will only have a disciplinary punishment.

- Do not you think that UEFA do not make the decision public in order not to discredit the reputation of the match held by UEFA?

- Perhaps, a valid reason for the decision could not be found. Because none of our claims could not proved legally.

- Do you agree with the decision?

- Of course, the decision was not as we expected. However, the injustice towards us was proved to everyone in UEFA. By means of that, we showed that we will struggle against the injustice to the end. At least, the that the topic on making referees' punishment public was discussed.

- Do you think whether UEFA is going to apologize "Karabakh" or not?

- I do not think that any of the officials will say that "Karabakh" was subjected to injustice, but we did not do anything to prevent it. In my opinion, it does not assume importance. We made this injustice write in the history of UEFA's decisions and did not give up the struggle. All after that falls to the response of UEFA to the history of the sports.Though UEFA promised to defend the justice in sports. UEFA will carry heavy burden of injustice to "Karabakh", to the pages of history. We have conveyed the injustice to the world of and made it registered. Whether UEFA will consider it or not, we are the real winner of the match.