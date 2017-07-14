Gurban Gurbanov: We are neither interested in "Sheriff "nor in "Kukesi"

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Gurban Gurbanov, Qarabag FC manager commented on draw of the Champions League III qualifying round.

Report informs, 45-year-old specialist told club's official website that they are not interested in next rival.

"We are neither interested in "Sheriff "nor in "Kukesi". At the moment we are preparing for return match against Samtredia in the second qualifying round to be held on July 18 in Georgia. We have set our minds on this meeting”, G. Gurbanov said.

Notably, "Sheriff" won first match in Moldova with a score of 1:0. Return match will be held in Albania, July 19.

"Qarabag" has smashed "Samtredia" in Baku - 5:0.