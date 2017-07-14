 Top
    Close photo mode

    Gurban Gurbanov: We are neither interested in "Sheriff "nor in "Kukesi"

    We are only focused on away match with “Samtredia

    Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Gurban Gurbanov, Qarabag FC manager commented on draw of the Champions League III qualifying round. 

    Report informs, 45-year-old specialist told club's official website that they are not interested in next rival.

    "We are neither interested in "Sheriff "nor in "Kukesi". At the moment we are preparing for return match against Samtredia in the second qualifying round to be held on July 18 in Georgia. We have set our minds on this meeting”, G. Gurbanov said.

    Notably, "Sheriff" won first match in Moldova with a score of 1:0. Return match will be held in Albania, July 19.

    "Qarabag" has smashed "Samtredia" in Baku - 5:0.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi