Germany's football squad for Euro 2016 announced

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Germany's squad for Euro 2016 has been revealed. Report informs referring to the official website of the Germany's Football Federation, Marco Reus has been left out of Germany’s squad for Euro 2016 because of injury concerns, the head coach Joachim Löw said on Tuesday.

The forward, who missed the 2014 World Cup through injury, has been struggling at the team’s training camp in Ascona, Switzerland, and Löw has ultimately decided the 27-year-old would struggle to get through a one-month tournament.

Germany’s squad for Euro 2016

Goalkeepers

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich),

Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen),

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona).

Defenders

Jérôme Boateng (Bayern Munich),

Emre Can (Liverpool),

Jonas Hector (Cologne),

Benedikt Hoewedes (Schalke 04),

Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich),

hkodran Mustafi (Valencia),

Antonio Ruediger (Roma).

Midfielders

Julian Draxler (VfL Wolfsburg),

Sami Khedira (Juventus),

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich),

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid),

Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich),

Mesut Özil (Arsenal),

Lukas Podolski (Galatasaray),

Andre Schürrle (VfL Wolfsburg),

Bastian Schweinsteiger (Manchester United),

Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).

Forwards

Mario Gomez (Besiktas),

Mario Götze (Bayern Munich),

Leroy Sane (Schalke 04).