German national team deprived of its striker ahead of match with Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Timo Werner, footballer of German national team was removed from the squad prepared for the qualifying group matches of 2018 World championship with Northern Ireland and Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the official website of German Football Union, problem was found in cervical spine and jawbone of 21-year-old forward of Leipzig team. As head coach Joachim Löw did not send invitation to any footballer for his place, Bendesteam went to Belfast with 22 players. Earlier, Manuel Neuer, Mario Gómez, Mesut Özil, Sami Khedira and Jonas Hector due to injuries stayed beyond the national team.

Timo Werner experienced problems during the second round of Champions group stage with Beshiktash in Turkey last week. Due to intense noise created by the home supporters, forward put cotton in his ears and later he requested to be substituted and left the field of play.

Germany will play away match with Northern Ireland on October 5 and will host match with Azerbaijan on October 8.