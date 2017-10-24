German Football Association punishes Azerbaijani national team footballer

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ German Football Association´s Disciplinary Committee punished Dmitry Nazarov, midfielder of Azerbaijan national team.

Report informs, 27-year-old striker who wears the uniform of Erzgebirge Aue received a red card on the match with Regensburg in the XI round of II Bundesliga, which was the reason of punishment.

While throwing in the ball in the 20th minute of match which ended with 1:0 in favor of Nazarov’s team, he purposely hit the ball on rival player. As a result, he was sent off. Disciplinary Committee suspended the player for three games and fined the club 3000 EUR.

The forward issued the relevant statement on the website of club saying he regrets for his behavior. He apologized that his team faced challenges due to him.

“I should have not acted like that. I сaused a damage for my club and team. I apologize for that”, he said.

FC Erzgebirge Aue earned 16 points after 11 games and takes the eighth spot in standings.