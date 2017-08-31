Galatasaray signs footballer of Juventus

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey’s Galatasaray FC has signed footballer of Italy’s Juventus Kwadwo Asamoah.

Report informs citing the NTV Spor, Istanbul representative will pay 4,7 mln EUR to Juventus for transfer of the 29-year-old Ghanaian midfielder.

The African footballer is expected to arrive in Istanbul today and sign a 4-year contract after going through medical examination. It is reported that he will earn 2,5 mln. EUR per year at Galatasaray.

Notably, Kwadwo Asamoah transferred to Juventus from Udinese in 2012. He scored 4 goals in 97 matches at the Italian club.