Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ 'Gabala' football club will strengthen its team by transferring the French soccer player.

Report informs citing the LeQuipe, the ‘red-blacks’ will sign a contract with the French striker Bagali Dabo.

According to the information, a 27-year-old player is to arrive in Azerbaijan today and sign a 2-year contract.

Dabo is a citizen of Senegal and France. He has played in France's ‘Istres’ and ‘Kretey’ clubs.