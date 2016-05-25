"Gabala" FC signs contract with another player

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Gabala" club has signed a contract with linebacker Rashad Sadigov.

Report was told in the club, 33-year-old player will play in the "red-black" before the end of the 2016-2017 season.

Today, the club will sign a contract with Asif Mammadov. The contract with the 30-year-old will be extended for 1 year.

Notably, "Gabala" FC until today signed a contract for 1 year with only the goalkeeper Dmitry Bezotosny. Quarterback Arif Dashdemirov, midfielders Samir Zyargyarov, Olexiy Gai and striker Ermin Zec left the club.