    "Gabala" FC signs contract with another player

    The contract will be signed with Asif Mammadov as well

    Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Gabala" club has signed a contract with linebacker Rashad Sadigov.

    Report was told in the club, 33-year-old player will play in the "red-black" before the end of the 2016-2017 season.

    Today, the club will sign a contract with Asif Mammadov. The contract with the 30-year-old will be extended for 1 year.

    Notably, "Gabala" FC until today signed a contract for 1 year with only the goalkeeper Dmitry Bezotosny. Quarterback Arif Dashdemirov, midfielders Samir Zyargyarov, Olexiy Gai and striker Ermin Zec left the club.

