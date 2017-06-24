"Gabala" FC carries out transfer of Dutch defender

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Football club "Gabala" carried out the transfer of another football player.

Report informs referring to the club’s official website, club has signed a two-year contract with the Dutch player of Surinamese origin Dion Malone.

The career of the 28-year-old defender of the right flank is related with the Dutch clubs. Performing in the junior team of the club "OmniVold", Malone started his professional career in 2008. Club "OmniVold" until 2010 retained its former name, but then changed it to Almere City. In 2012, Dion moved to another Dutch club Den Haag, and played there for five seasons.

Notably, earlier "Gabala" agreed with Ilgar Gurbanov, Agil Mammadov, Elvin Mammadov, Javier Hernandez Gonzalez and Stephen Joseph-Monroez.