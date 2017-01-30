"Gabala" FC announces its new transfer

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Gabala” has completed new signing. Report informs, referring to club’s official web site, the club signed agreement with Rasim Ramaldanov until end of the year.

31-year-old defender played for “Simurg” (2008-2013), “Khazar Lankaran” (2013-2015) and “Sumgait” (2016) during his career. Georgian “Kolkheti” was Ramaldanov’s last club.

He played 17 games in Azerbaijan national team since 2012.

Notably, Araz Abdullayev from “Neftchi” is “Gabala”s another winter signing. The club will announce contract with Danijel Subotić, who recfently left Moldovan “Sherif”, in coming days.