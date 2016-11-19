"Gabala" club wins another victory at Premier League

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ XII round of Premier League of Azerbaijani football have started. Report informs in the opening match "Gabala" received "Zira".

Hosts played in Gabala Stadium without head coach because Roman Grigorchuk was punished. However despite this Gabala won its opponent 1:0.

With a minimum score "Gabala" increased its points to 28 and continued its leadership.

If "Karabakh " wins " Kapaz " it will share leadership with Gabala. In case of victory by Kapaz it's points to reach 15 and club will step to the 4th level.

Another 2 matches "Sumgait" - "Neftchi" and "Inter" - AZAL will be held on November 20.