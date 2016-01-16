 Top
    "Gabala" and "Zira" clubs will hold first games in Antalya

    Representatives of Azerbaijan will meet with clubs of Germany and Kazakhstan

    Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Gabala" and "Zira" clubs will continue the winter training camp in the Turkish region of Antalya, they to hold their first verifying matches.

    Report, representatives of the country to meet with clubs in Germany and Kazakhstan, respectively.

    "Gabala" will host the first game against the club "Osnabrück". The match kicks off at 17:30 Baku time on the training ground Gloria.

    Club "Zira" will meet with Kazakhstan "Ordabasy" at the stadium of Kaya hotel. The game will start at 17:00 Baku time.

