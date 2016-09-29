Gabala and Qarabag clubs will hold next matches in Europa League

Baku. 29 September.REPORT.AZ/ Today, two Azerbaijani clubs will have a match at the 2nd round of the Europa League group stage.
Report informs, Gabala FC will play at home, Qarabag away match.
Rival of Gabala FC will be Germany's Mainz in Group C. The match in Bakcell Arena at 19:00 Baku time will be managed by referees from Lithuania.
Qarabag FC will play an away match with Italian Fiorentina in the Group J.
Europa League, group matches, II round
29 September
C group
19:00. Gabala (Azerbaijan) - Mainz (Germany)
Baku. Bakcell Arena
Points: Anderlecht - 3, Saint-Étienne - 1, Mainz - 1, Gabala - 0.
J group
21:00. Fiorentina (Italy) - Qarabag (Azerbaijan)
Florence. Stadio Artemio Franchi
Points: Slovan - 1, Fiorentina - 1, PAOK - 1, Qarabag - 1
Notably, the teams will play next matches on October 20.
Rövşən ƏhlimanoğluNews Author
Share in Facebook