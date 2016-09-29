 Top
    Gabala and Qarabag clubs will hold next matches in Europa League

    Gabala will play at home, Qarabag away match

    Baku. 29 September.REPORT.AZ/ Today, two Azerbaijani clubs will have a match at the 2nd round of the Europa League group stage.

    Report informs, Gabala FC will play at home, Qarabag away match.

    Rival of Gabala FC will be Germany's Mainz in Group C. The match in Bakcell Arena at 19:00 Baku time will be managed by referees from Lithuania.

    Qarabag FC will play an away match with Italian Fiorentina in the Group J.


    Europa League, group matches, II round

    29 September

    C group

    19:00. Gabala (Azerbaijan) - Mainz (Germany)

    Baku. Bakcell Arena

    Points: Anderlecht - 3, Saint-Étienne - 1, Mainz - 1, Gabala - 0.

    J group

    21:00. Fiorentina (Italy) - Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

    Florence. Stadio Artemio Franchi

    Points: Slovan - 1, Fiorentina - 1, PAOK - 1, Qarabag - 1

    Notably, the teams will play next matches on October 20.

