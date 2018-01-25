Full schedule of UEFA Nations League disclosed

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ The full schedule of UEFA Nations League group stage has been confirmed.

Report informs, match kick-offs are listed in Central European Time (CED) and will start at different time.

Azerbaijan national team will play its first game against Kosovo on September 7. The starting time of the match will be 18:00 in CED. The time difference between Azerbaijan and Europe will be 2 hours then, which means the match will start at 20:00. The home match with Malta on October 14 will kick off at the same time. But the team headed by head coach Gurban Gurbanov will play with Faroe Islands on November 17 at 21:00 (Baku time).

The away match with all three rivals will kick off at 20:45 (CED).

The schedule of Nations League described below: