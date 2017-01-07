 Top
    Former player of Azerbaijani club will manage Russia’s "Anji"

    He will work jointly with the team's new coaching staff

    Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Coaching staff of Russia's "Anji" football team was announced.

    Report informs, the staff now includes former player of Azerbaijani “Shahdagh” club (Guba) Anzur Sadirov. He will work jointly with the new head coach Aleksandr Grigoryan, senior coach Dmitry Beznyak and goalkeepers coach Nikolai Shleyev.

    Notably, Anzur Sadirov was leased in 2000 from Makhachkala’s “Dynamo”, while "Shahdagh" was in the top division of Azerbaijani championship. 38-year-old former midfielder played for Guba club in 2 games.

