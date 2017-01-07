Former player of Azerbaijani club will manage Russia’s "Anji"

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Coaching staff of Russia's "Anji" football team was announced.

Report informs, the staff now includes former player of Azerbaijani “Shahdagh” club (Guba) Anzur Sadirov. He will work jointly with the new head coach Aleksandr Grigoryan, senior coach Dmitry Beznyak and goalkeepers coach Nikolai Shleyev.

Notably, Anzur Sadirov was leased in 2000 from Makhachkala’s “Dynamo”, while "Shahdagh" was in the top division of Azerbaijani championship. 38-year-old former midfielder played for Guba club in 2 games.