Former club president found dead in hotel

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Portugal's "Sporting" Former President Jorge Goncalves was found dead 115 km from Luanda, the capital of Angola. Report informs referring to "Diario de Noticias", 66-year-old businessman faced financial problems recently.

J.Goncalves received treatment in the mental hospital.

The former president's body was found in the bathroom of his hotel. The investigation is underway.

Jorge Goncalves was the president of "Sporting" club in 1988 and 1989.