Footballer signs contract with new club in hospital

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's "Gençlerbirliği" FC signed a contract with new player. Report informs, Ankara representative has signed a 2.5 year contract with player of Brazil "Atletico Paranaense" Badi.

Ceremony took place in hospital because club president İlhan Cavcav having treatment.

28-year-old midfielder and manager was surprised at the decision of the club. According to Badi this was an unusual contract for him: "When i was in car i didn't know we were going to the hospital. President of the Club looked weakened. But he was interested in everything and then he agreed on transfer.

Notably, İlhan Cavcav is president of Gençlerbirliği for over 40 years.