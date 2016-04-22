Footballer sacked for unethical actions during match in Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Footballer Farrukh Rahimov removed from 'Aghsu' team for unethical action towards his team-mate during Azerbaijan's i Division XXIII round match with 'Sharurspor'.

Report was told by the team's head coach Rufat Guliyev.

According to R.Guliyev, the decision adopted immediately after the match lost at 2:3. The head coach said that F.Rahimov has indefinitely been removed. But he said that is unaware of the actions by the 26-year old full-back. Young expert explained this decision that F.Rahimov has not satisfied him as a professional footballer.

Notably, the unpleasant incident occurred in the 30th minute of the match.