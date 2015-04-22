First Semi-finalists in Champions League revealed - PHOTOS

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today the UEFA Champions League 1/4 final matches were held.

Report informs that "Bavaria" that was defeated by "Porto" 3: 1, won the revenge match with the score of 6: 1 and reached the semifinals.

The other semi-finalist was determined in Catalonia. Receiving PSG at home, "Barcelona" did not make any sensation and won the match with the total score of 5: 1 and reached the semi-final.

Champions League. 1/4 final, second-leg

"Bavaria" (Germany) - "Porto" (Portugal) - 6: 1

Goals: Tiaqu Alcantara, 14 (1: 0). Boateng, 21 (2: 0). Lewandowski, 27 (3: 0). Muller, 36 (4: 0). Lewandowski, 40 (5: 0). Martinez, 73 (5: 1). Xabi Alonso, 88 (6: 1).

The first game - 1: 3.

"Barcelona" (Spain) - "PSG" (France) - 2: 0 (2: 0)

Goals: Neymar, 14 (1: 0). Neymar, 34 (2: 0).

The first game - 3: 1

The draw ceremony of 1/2 final stage will take place on April 24.