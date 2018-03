Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We must focus on this season and do our best".

Report informs, player of the Italian 'Fiorentina' that will meet with 'Garabag' at last round of the group stage of the Europa League Federico Bernardeschi said.

22-year-old midfielder said in order to prove ourselves and win the first place we must defeat Karabakh in on December 8.

Notably, the match to be held in Tofik Bakhramov Stadium will start at 20:00.